Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: 3 expats win Dh50,000 grand prize each

Abu Dhabi: Three expats based in Dubai and an expat from Qatar won a cash prize of Dh50,000 each in latest e-draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

Tamer Abwini, a Jordanian expat living in Dubai is one among the winners. Tamer has been buying tickets since two years. Amran Hyder, a 39-year-old Pakistani based in Ras Al Khaimah, has been purchasing Big Ticket for almost five years without missing a month. Mohammad Rashed, another winner from Dubai, is a 29-year-old sales manager from Bangladesh. The expat had been trying his luck since the last six months with his two friends.Fasila Nishad, an English teacher from Kerala who lives in Qatar with her family, has been purchasing tickets with her husband for the last five years.

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August have been given the chance to be named as the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on September 3.

Those buying cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one individual will take home Dh50,000. Additionally, 10 customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000.