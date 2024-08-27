Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for third day in row in Kerala on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53560 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 71,807 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.32% or Rs 232. Silver futures were trading at Rs 85,410/kg, up by 0.3% or Rs 258. In the last one week, the prices of gold have traded flat gaining Rs 220/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,100 per kilogram.On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 72,039 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.37% and silver futures settled at Rs 88,299 per kilogram.

In international market, price of spot gold was flat at $2,515.83 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,531.60 on August 20. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,551.20. Price of spot silver edged 0.2% lower to $29.85 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $959.24 and palladium was flat at $958.50.