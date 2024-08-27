India Refutes Misinformation on Farakka Barrage Gates in Bangladesh

India firmly dismissed misinformation circulating in Bangladesh about the opening of the Farakka barrage gates in West Bengal, describing it as a “normal seasonal development.” The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, clarified that the recent media reports regarding the release of over 11 lakh cusecs of water into the Ganga/Padma river are part of the natural flow and are typical during this time of year. He also highlighted that false videos and rumours have been spreading to create confusion, urging people to rely on accurate information.

Jaiswal explained that the water release is a routine response to increased rainfall in the Ganga river basin upstream. He emphasized that the Farakka structure is a barrage, not a dam, and is designed to manage water levels by allowing excess inflow to pass through once it reaches the designated pond level. Data regarding the barrage operations, including this instance, has been regularly shared with Bangladesh’s joint river commission officials to maintain transparency and cooperation.

Located on the Ganga River in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, near the Bangladesh border, the Farakka Barrage has been operational since 1975. The water released from the barrage flows into Bangladesh’s Padma River. India also recently clarified that the flooding in Bangladesh was not due to water release from the Gumti River dam in Tripura, further addressing concerns over regional water management.