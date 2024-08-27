Kerala CM Vijayan submits Wayanad landslide report to PM Modi in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the rehabilitation efforts for Wayanad, which has been severely impacted by landslides. During the meeting, the Kerala government submitted an additional detailed memorandum, as requested by the Centre, outlining the state’s relief and rehabilitation plans. CM Vijayan highlighted the state’s intention to create a township for those who lost their homes and to provide employment opportunities for affected individuals.

The meeting followed PM Modi’s visit to the landslide-affected areas on August 10, where he assured that the Centre would adopt a generous approach in supporting Wayanad’s recovery. Kerala has already requested an initial aid of Rs 900 crore from the central government and estimated the total damage at around Rs 1,200 crore, with a projected need of Rs 2,000 crore for comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In response to the crisis, CM Vijayan has scheduled an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the rehabilitation of families impacted by the landslides, reflecting the state’s commitment to a collaborative approach in addressing the disaster’s aftermath.