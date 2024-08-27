Kerala Govt to Disburse Two Months’ Welfare Pension for Onam

The Kerala government has announced plans to disburse two months’ welfare pension during the Onam season, covering one installment from the five-month arrears and the pension for the current month. To meet these expenses, the Finance Department will borrow Rs 3,000 crore in advance. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for the central government to be considerate regarding Kerala’s financial needs during the Onam festival.

A total of Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated to provide Rs 3,200 each to 60 lakh pensioners by the end of the month. The government has prioritized paying two months of arrears within this financial year, with the remaining three months to be settled in the next financial year. This decision is part of the government’s effort to address the financial challenges while ensuring that pensioners receive their dues in time for Onam.

Kerala is currently facing a significant financial crunch, with a shortfall of Rs 25,000 crore in permissible financial assistance for the year. The state government is in discussions with the Union Finance Ministry to secure the necessary funds to cover the estimated Rs 5,000 crore needed for Onam expenses. Without central assistance, Kerala could face a severe financial crisis, further exacerbating the state’s fiscal challenges.