Kerala: Walayar Victims’ Mother Slams IPS Status Grant to SP M J Sojan

The Kerala government has denied the request made by the mother of the Walayar rape case victims to withhold the integrity certificate needed for granting IPS status to Superintendent of Police (SP) M J Sojan. The mother criticized the government’s swift decision, stating it challenges both the court and the victims, as the case is still under scrutiny.

The mother accused the government of rewarding Sojan for allegedly shielding the accused in the case, claiming that his IPS rank is a reward for sabotaging the investigation. She questioned why Sojan, who remains under investigation, is being hastily granted IPS status, expressing that the government’s actions demonstrate support for the perpetrators rather than the victims.

The Walayar case, involving the deaths of two young sisters in 2017, has seen a series of legal battles and investigations. Although initially ruled as suicides, the case was marred by alleged police mishandling. The victims’ mother sought a retrial after the initial acquittals, leading to a CBI investigation. Despite the CBI’s conclusion that the deaths were suicides, further investigation was ordered due to lapses in the previous probes.