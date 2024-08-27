Know how to delete Google Pay transaction history

Mumbai: Google Pay is the most used payment solution in India. The digital payment platform, offers millions of users a seamless UPI-based payment experience. It provides a convenient way to make contactless payments, it also records your transaction history. It also allows users to delete their transaction history easily.

Here are two methods to delete any transaction history on its Google Pay platform:

Delete Google Pay Transaction History via Mobile App:

Open the Google Pay app: Launch the Google Pay application on your smartphone and navigate to the Profile section.

Access settings: Scroll down and tap on Settings, then select Privacy & Security.

Go to data & personalization: Tap on Data & Personalization and click on the Google Account link to access your Google Accounts page.

Navigate to payment info: Go to Payments & Subscriptions > Payment Info, and select Manage Experience.

View transactions: Under Payments Transactions & Activity, you’ll see a list of your Google Pay transactions.

Delete transactions individually: To delete a specific transaction, tap the cross button next to it.

Delete transactions in bulk: To delete multiple transactions at once, tap the Delete option above the transaction list, select the desired time frame, and confirm.

Delete Google Pay transaction history via desktop:

Visit Google Account: Go to [myaccount.google.com](https://myaccount.google.com/) and click on Payments & Subscriptions.

Find Payment Info: Scroll down to Payment Info and click on Payments Transactions & Activity.

Delete Transactions: You can delete transactions individually by clicking the delete option next to each entry or delete in bulk by selecting the Delete option and choosing a time frame.

How to export your Google Pay account data

Before deleting your transaction history, you might want to keep a backup. Google allows you to export your Google Pay data easily:

Access Data & Privacy: Open your browser on mobile or desktop and visit [myaccount.google.com](https://myaccount.google.com/).

Download your data: Under the Data & Privacy section, click on Download Your Data.

Select Google Pay: Choose Google Pay from the list and click Next Step.

Customize export: Choose the transfer method, export frequency, file type, and size as per your needs, then click Create Export.

How to Permanently Delete a Google Pay Account:

Open Google Account Page: Go to [myaccount.google.com](https://myaccount.google.com/) from your browser.

Go to Delete a Service: Navigate to Data & Privacy and scroll down to Delete a Google Service.

Select Google Pay: Find Google Pay in the list of services and click the trash bin icon next to it.

Confirm Deletion: Follow the on-screen instructions to permanently delete your Google Pay account.

By following these steps, you can easily manage your Google Pay account and ensure your transaction history is kept private or deleted as needed.