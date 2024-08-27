Market capitalization of 9out of top 10 firms gain by Rs 95,522 crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of 9 out of the top 10 most valuable companies rose by Rs 95,522.81 crore. The BSE Sensex increased for the fourth consecutive day, closing at 81,086.21 on Friday with a 0.04% rise of 33.02 points. The BSE benchmark rose by 649.37 points or 0.80% last week.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market value of Reliance Industries increased by Rs 29,634.27 crore to reach Rs 20,29,710.68 crore in market capitalization. The value of TCS increased by Rs 17,167.83 crore to Rs 16,15,114.27 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s value rose by Rs 15,225.36 crore to Rs 6,61,151.49 crore.

The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel increased by Rs 12,268.39 crore to reach Rs 8,57,392.26 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market capitalization rose by Rs 11,524.92 crore to Rs 8,47,640.11 crore. ITC’s market capitalization increased by Rs 3,965.14 crore to reach Rs 6,32,364.24 crore, and State Bank of India’s market capitalization rose by Rs 2,498.89 crore to Rs 7,27,578.99 crore.

The market capitalization of Life Insurance Corporation of India increased by Rs 1,992.37 crore to reach Rs 6,71,050.63 crore, and Infosys saw a jump of Rs 1,245.64 crore to Rs 7,73,269.13 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s market capitalization dropped by Rs 4,835.34 crore to Rs 12,38,606.19 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the top-valued company, followed closely by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.