DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Mohanlal resigns as AMMA president, executive committee dissolved

Aug 27, 2024, 03:12 pm IST

Kochi: Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignation.

‘AMMA has decided to disperse the executive committee on moral grounds in the light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months. We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. Thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors,’ said AMMA in a statement.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits eastern Indonesia 

Earlier on Sunday, Malayalam actor and producer Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He resigned following sexual assault allegations made by a female actor on August 24.

The sexual  allegations came in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of sexual abuse in the field.

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 27, 2024, 03:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button