NCERT proposes overhaul of Class 12 exam system

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed a significant overhaul of the Class 12 board examination system as part of broader educational reforms. The new approach, detailed in a report titled “Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards,” suggests incorporating marks from Classes 9 through 11 into the final Class 12 results, with a greater emphasis on vocational and skill-based education.

Under this proposed model, Class 12 results would be calculated using a cumulative performance metric, with 15% of the score coming from Class 9 marks, 20% from Class 10, and 25% from Class 11, while the remaining 40% would be based on Class 12 performance. This approach is designed to provide a more comprehensive assessment of a student’s academic progress.

The NCERT report also advocates for the inclusion of vocational subjects like Data Management, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Music, Arts, and Crafts as part of the core curriculum, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. Additionally, the proposal highlights the need for improved school infrastructure and introduces a credit-based system for evaluating student performance across Classes 9 to 12, offering flexibility and recognizing a wider range of learning experiences. The proposed changes aim to create a more standardized and inclusive assessment system across India, addressing disparities in current educational evaluations.