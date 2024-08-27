Odisha’s New Subhadra Yojana to Offer Rs 10,000 Annually to Eligible Women

The Odisha government has unveiled the Subhadra Yojana, a new initiative aimed at empowering women by providing them with Rs 10,000 annually for five years. This financial assistance program is designed to enhance economic independence among women in the state. Eligible women, aged between 21 and 60 as of July 1, 2024, will receive this support, with the funds disbursed in two installments each year.

The Subhadra Yojana draws inspiration from Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Bahna Yojana but offers a yearly sum of Rs 10,000, split into two payments of Rs 5,000 each. The first installment will be given on International Women’s Day, and the second on Raksha Bandhan. To participate, women must have an updated Aadhaar card, with the financial aid directly transferred to their bank accounts via the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System.

Exclusions apply to women already receiving Rs 1,500 or more per month, or Rs 18,000 or more annually from other schemes. Beneficiaries will also receive a debit card linked to the program. Application forms for the Subhadra Yojana are available free of charge at Anganwadi centers, Jan Seva Kendras, and Women and Child Development Department offices.