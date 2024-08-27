PM Modi to Lead BJP’s Membership Drive on September 2; Here’s How to Join

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to kick off its nationwide membership drive on September 2, 2024, with BJP President J P Nadda renewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s membership, marking the official start of the campaign. PM Modi will be enrolled as the first member in this drive, underscoring the party’s commitment to expanding its base across the country.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde highlighted the importance of this drive, explaining that the renewal of memberships is a constitutional requirement each time a new drive is launched. This process ensures that all party members, including current ones, reaffirm their commitment, which is a crucial part of maintaining the party’s structure and engagement.

Tawde also emphasized that the membership drive is more than just an outreach effort; it is a strategic initiative to promote the BJP’s ideology and inform citizens about the achievements of the current government. The drive, which comes as the BJP continues to hold its position as the world’s largest political party, offers easy enrollment options, including giving a missed call or enrolling through the Namo App.