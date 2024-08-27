Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons to Disperse Nabanna Abhijan Protesters

In response to the Nabanna Abhijan Rally scheduled for August 27, the West Bengal police significantly increased security measures around the state secretariat, Nabanna, to counter the planned protest over the recent rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The rally, organized by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other student groups, aimed to demand justice for the victim. However, when protesters attempted to advance towards Nabanna, clashes broke out as police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police had preemptively fortified the area with Vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force units, blocking key roads leading to Nabanna to prevent the protesters from reaching the state secretariat. The West Bengal Police had labeled the protest “illegal,” accusing the organizers of trying to incite widespread disorder in the city. These heightened security measures reflect the state’s concerns about potential unrest stemming from the rally.

The rally emerged from public outrage following the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata, which has led to widespread condemnation and calls for better protection for women. In light of the rally, Kolkata Police issued a traffic advisory, implementing diversions on major routes to manage the flow of vehicles and enhance security. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged the state government to avoid using force against the protesters, emphasizing the importance of allowing peaceful protests in a democracy.