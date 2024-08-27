Power Outage on August 28: Lists Affected Areas

Residents in and around Bengaluru’s Hebbal area should prepare for a power outage on August 28, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work. The outage, expected to last from 10 AM to 4 PM, will impact several neighborhoods due to essential work on the transformer, transformer base, and breaker at the Hebbal substation.

BESCOM has stated that the planned outage is crucial for maintaining the area’s power supply stability and reliability. This maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade and secure the electrical infrastructure, aiming to reduce the risk of unplanned outages in the future.

Affected areas include Ganganagar, Laxmayya Block, CBI Quarters, RBI Colony, CPU Block, UAS Campus, Dinnoor Main Road, R.T. Nagar, Punjab National Bank, Munenappa Colony, HMT Block, Chamundinagar Ex-Serviceman Colony, RT Nagar Police Station Area, Ashwathnagar, Dollars Colony, MLA Layout, and several others. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions to minimize disruption. BESCOM has assured that the maintenance will be completed efficiently to restore power as soon as possible.