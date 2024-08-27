Realme launches 13 Pro Extreme Edition: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition has been unveiled in China. The company introduced the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro in India in July. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The handset is offered in Lake Green and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The newly announced Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness and a SGS AI Eye Protection screen certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

This handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as an SGS anti-drop certification. For security, the phone carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.