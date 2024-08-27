SC Grants Bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Case, Raises Concerns Over CBI-ED Probe

The Supreme Court granted bail to K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam, questioning the fairness of the investigations by the CBI and ED. The court criticized the selective treatment of accused individuals, highlighting concerns about the integrity of the prosecution process. Justice BR Gavai expressed disapproval over the way some accused were made witnesses, calling it an unfair exercise of discretion.

During the hearing, Justice Gavai cautioned Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that if he continued to oppose the bail, the court would include critical observations in its order. After extended arguments, Raju chose to refrain from further submissions, and the court proceeded to grant bail without detailed analysis of evidence, noting that the trials would be lengthy due to the extensive evidence and witnesses. The court emphasized that undertrial detention should not amount to punishment and highlighted the special consideration for women under Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kavitha was granted bail in both the CBI and ED cases upon furnishing sureties of Rs 10 lakhs each. The court also directed her to surrender her passport and avoid influencing or intimidating the sureties. Kavitha, who had been in custody since her arrest by the ED on March 15, was subsequently arrested by the CBI while already in judicial custody related to the ED case.