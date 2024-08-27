Schools shut amid IMD’s red alert for heavy showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat on Tuesday, August 27, following heavy rainfall that disrupted life across the state on Monday. The downpour led to significant waterlogging in several areas, with Baroda recording the highest rainfall at 26 cm. Ahmedabad received 10 cm, Rajkot 9 cm, Bhuj 8 cm, Naliya 5 cm, and 3 cm each in Dwarka and Okha, while Porbandar recorded 2 cm, according to IMD data collected between Sunday morning and Monday evening.

The rising water levels in the morning caused flooding in areas such as Hanuman Bhagda and Valsad, affecting road connectivity. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for rescue operations, including the evacuation of a pregnant woman. Relief efforts, including the distribution of food and essential supplies, are ongoing.

In response to the severe weather, Gujarat’s State Education Minister, Praful Pansheriya, announced that all primary schools across the state would remain closed on Tuesday to ensure the safety of students.