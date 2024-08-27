Stampede-like situation at Patna’s ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami festivities

Following a stampede-like situation at the ISKCON Temple in Patna during the Janmashtami festival, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra assured that no injuries were reported and the situation was quickly brought under control by the police. Mishra explained that a massive influx of devotees crowded the temple for about half an hour, prompting an increase in security forces to manage the situation. He confirmed that all senior officers were present on-site, and the event continued in an orderly manner.

The Janmashtami festival, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, saw devotees flocking to temples nationwide. The ISKCON Temple in Patna was one of the many locations where large crowds gathered to seek blessings. Despite the initial chaos caused by the large turnout, authorities managed to restore order without any reported injuries.

In addition to the events in Patna, political leaders across India participated in Janmashtami celebrations. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among those who paid their respects at various temples. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Shree Mathuradheesh Ji Temple in Kota to mark the occasion.