Stock Market: Nifty, Sensex close flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended the trading session little changed. At close, BSE Sensex was down 52.16 points or 0.06 percent at 81,645.95. NSE Nifty ended down 14.40 points or 0.06 percent at 24,996.20.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,097 against 1,818 stocks that declined. 111 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 348, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19. In addition, 383 stocks traded in upper circuit and 220 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

The broader market, also known as mid-small cap indexes, outperformed the headline indices, rising 0.6 and 0.5 percent. India VIX, a barometer to assess market anxiety, fell 1 percent to end at the 14 levels.