Tamil veteran actor Bijili Ramesh passes away after prolonged illness

The Kollywood film industry was deeply saddened on Tuesday, August 27, by the news of actor Bijili Ramesh’s passing. Known for his profound admiration for superstar Rajinikanth, Ramesh had carved a unique place in Tamil cinema. His sudden death has left the community in shock, with an overwhelming outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Bijili Ramesh first rose to fame after an interview on a popular YouTube channel, which opened doors for him in the Tamil film industry. His talent quickly gained recognition, leading to his debut in cinema. Over the years, he featured in several notable films, including *Natpe Thunai* with Hip Hop Adhi, *Aadai* starring Amala Paul, Jyotika’s *Ponmagal Vandhal,* and Jayam Ravi’s *Comali.* In 2018, he further cemented his place in the industry with a special appearance in a promotional song for Nayanthara’s *Kolamaavu Kokila.* Ramesh was also a beloved participant on Vijay Television’s *Cooku With Comali,* where his comedic charm earned him even more fans.

Despite his successful career, Bijili Ramesh faced significant personal challenges, including a prolonged illness that left him bedridden in recent months. In interviews, he openly discussed his battle with alcoholism, urging others to avoid similar struggles and prioritize their health. Ramesh passed away in Chennai, where he had been undergoing treatment. As the news spread, tributes from the film industry and beyond poured in, highlighting the deep impact he had on those who knew and admired him.