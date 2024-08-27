This country to limit to foreign student enrolments: Details

Sydney: Australian government has decided to limit the enrolment number of new international students. The government will limit the enrolment number of new international students to 270,000 for 2025. This decision is a part of government efforts to control record migration that has contributed to rising home rental prices.

New international student enrolments will be capped at 145,000 for universities, which is around 2023 levels, and 95,000 for practical and skills-based courses.

International education is Australia’s fourth-largest export, following iron ore, gas, and coal, contributing $24.7 billion to the economy in the 2022-2023 financial year. Australia’s net immigration reached a record high in the year ending September 30, 2023, with a 60 per cent surge to 548,800, largely driven by students from India, China, and the Philippines. This figure surpassed the 518,000 people recorded in the year ending June 2023.