UP Govt Commits Rs 10 Crore for Wayanad Landslide Relief

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a contribution of Rs 10 crore to support rehabilitation efforts in Kerala’s Wayanad district, which was hit by devastating landslides on July 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his solidarity with Kerala’s people and government, emphasizing the importance of aiding in the relief operations following the disaster.

The landslide in Wayanad, which affected an area of around 47.37 square kilometers in the Meppadi Gram Panchayat, has resulted in the tragic loss of over 400 lives. The most severe damage was reported in the areas of Chooralmala, Muthanga, and Mundakkai. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reached out to UP’s Chief Minister for assistance, leading to the pledged contribution.

Support for Kerala has come from various states, including Madhya Pradesh with Rs 20 crore, and Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively. A study by World Weather Attribution linked the heavy rainfall that caused the landslides to human-induced climate change, indicating that such extreme weather events, once rare, are becoming more common due to global warming.