Vivo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo T3 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new phone joins the existing Vivo T3 5G series in the country, which includes the Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999. It will be available for purchase in the country starting at 12pm IST on September 3 via Flipkart and the Vivo India website. The phone is offered in two colours — Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange. The latter comes with a vegan leather finish.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Vivo T3 Pro 5G with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security.The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.