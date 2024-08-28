21 Indians Rescued from Myanmar’s Notorious Scam Centre; 57 Freed Since July

In a significant operation, 21 Indian nationals were rescued from the notorious Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy. This continues a broader effort to save Indians trapped in job scams across the region. Since July 6, a total of 57 Indian citizens have been freed from these scam compounds, with recent rescues including six on August 20 and one on August 12.

The Indian Embassy, expressing gratitude via social media, acknowledged the critical support from Myanmar authorities and local assistance in these operations. The embassy highlighted the importance of their cooperation in ensuring the safety and release of the victims. The rescue efforts have been ongoing, with previous operations in other scam hubs like Shwe Ko Ko, where several Indians were similarly trapped in job scams involving human trafficking, call centre fraud, and cryptocurrency schemes.

The issue of job scams in Southeast Asia, particularly in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, has been a growing concern, with many victims hailing from Tamil Nadu. In 2022, 45 Indians were rescued from these scams, and in May 2024, 360 more were freed from similar conditions in Cambodia. The alarming rise in cyber scams has led the Indian government to establish a high-level inter-ministerial committee to combat the threat and protect citizens from falling prey to such schemes.