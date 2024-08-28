3 soldiers killed, 4 injured in road accident

Itanagar: Three soldiers were killed and four others injured after a truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district . The accident took place on the Trans-Arunachal Highway (Package-7) stretch near Tapi village. The vehicle was part of a convoy travelling from Daporijo towards Basar (Leparada).

As per police, all three soldiers died on the spot while four others were injured in the accident. Further details of the accident were awaited .

The Army’s Eastern Command has condoled the death of its personnel. The deceased were identified as Havaldar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Grenadier Ashish.

‘Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Cdr EC and All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families,’ a post on the Eastern Command’s X handle said.