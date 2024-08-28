Astrological prediction for August 28, 2024

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

– Stay fit and healthy

– Negotiation skills will bring success

– Professional ideas will be well-received

– Resolve family disputes

– Postponed trip with friends

– Poor academic performance requires attention

– Romantic invitation likely

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

– Enjoy good health

– Financial improvement expected

– Creative pursuits will earn appreciation

– Family function participation

– Rushed vacation may not be enjoyable

– Study abroad opportunity may slip away

– Strengthen loving bonds

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

– Take steps to stay fit and healthy

– Financial growth expected

– Work performance will be lauded

– Family time will be fulfilling

– Commuting may eat into leisure time

– Good academic performance expected

– Pursue interests outside work

– Partying with lover will be relaxing

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

– Efforts to maintain health will be rewarded

– Opportunity to earn extra money

– Professional success expected

– Family guest may visit

– Long distance travel requires caution

– Inheritance possibility

– Relationship boost

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

– Start workout regimen for good health

– Save money on outing

– Good news will spread excitement in family

– Stress may lead to religious visit

– Property purchase planned

– Peer support encouraging

– Love at first sight possibility

Virgo (August 24 – September 23)

– Resolve to get back in shape

– Financial worries will cease

– Promotion possibility

– Family get-together

– Out-of-town visit to meet relatives

– Academic project may seem challenging

– Romantic interest likely

Libra (September 24 – October 23)

– Fitness efforts will be successful

– Financial situation will stabilize

– Work front will be favorable

– Return affection to young family member

– Travel options open-ended

– Success in exams or competitions

– Young couples will feel closer

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

– Focus on health for physical fitness

– Earning on the side will be handy

– Make mark on professional front

– Good advice for family member

– Long distance travel today

– Praise on academic front

– Curb negative thinking

– Kiss and make up

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

– Consciousness of good health will keep you fit

– Financial front will brighten

– New venture will be profitable

– Reserve criticism on family matter

– Good day for youngsters to organize trip

– Avoid property deal

– Romantic involvement possibility

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21)

– Resolve to improve fitness

– Financial front will stabilize

– Pending issues will be resolved

– Family member may need attention

– Travelling may be hectic

– Academic front will be favorable

– Romantic ideas will please lover

Aquarius (January 22 – February 19)

– Care will nurse family member back to health

– Earn well, save well, and spend well

– Chance to promote self in show business

– Prepare well for pilgrimage

– Academic front will be favorable

– Spending quality time with lover

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

– Join gym or start fitness training

– Earn handsomely

– Good profits for commission basis workers

– Family and finances may cause stress

– Vacation planned but reservation may be a problem

– Academic excellence expected

– Lover’s romantic ideas will amaze