Banks to remain shut for 15 days in September 2024: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will be closed for 15 days due to national and regional holidays. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

The financial institutions will observe around 9 festival holidays this month. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals, banks will remain shut across the country.Usually, bank branches are closed every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for September 2024:

September 1 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

September 4 (Wednesday): In Guwahati, banks will be closed on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 7 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

September 8 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

September 14 (Saturday): Banks will be shut in Kerala and Ranchi on the occasion of Onam

September 15 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

September 16 (Monday): In Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, banks will be shut to mark Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e Milad

September 17 (Tuesday): To mark Indrajatra /Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi), banks will remain closed in Gangtok and Raipur

September 18 (Wednesday): Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Pang-Lhabsol in Gangtok

September 20 (Friday): In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed on the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 21 (Saturday): In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, the financial institutions will be shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

September 22 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

September 23 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

September 28 (Saturday): Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

September 29 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend