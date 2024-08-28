Bengal Bandh Today: What’s Open and Closed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 12-hour bandh in Bengal for August 28, following violent clashes between protesters and Kolkata Police during the Nabanna Abhijan rally. This rally, aimed at demanding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over her handling of a rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor, saw escalating tensions as demonstrators clashed with police. The BJP claims that the police’s response, including lathi charges, water cannons, and tear gas, was excessive and unjustified.

BJP national president JP Nadda criticized the police’s actions, arguing that they betrayed democratic values by suppressing peaceful protests. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who led a protest at the Kolkata police headquarters, condemned the violence against students and demanded their release. The bandh is scheduled to start at 6 am, with the BJP urging businesses to shut down as a show of solidarity.

Despite the bandh, the West Bengal government has pledged to minimize disruptions. Schools, colleges, government offices, and banks are expected to remain operational, though traffic may be affected. Essential services like medical care, public transport, rail services, and electricity are anticipated to function normally. The government has assured that there will be no official closures, countering the BJP’s call for a complete shutdown.