Chennai Power Cut Alert: Areas Affected on August 28

A scheduled power outage is planned for today, August 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in several areas of the district due to necessary maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare accordingly to minimize disruptions. The power cut may be lifted earlier if the maintenance is completed ahead of schedule.

The areas that will be impacted by the power outage include:

SA Koil

RK Nagar

Thilagar Nagar

Ellayamudali

Tondiarpet

Kalmandapam

Old Washermenpet

VOC Nagar

Mint

TH Road (partially)

Tollgate (partially)

Stanley Area

This is the second day in a row that the district is experiencing power outages. Yesterday, August 27, several other areas faced scheduled power cuts, including Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, and others.”