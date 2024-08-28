Defence Ministry inks Rs 800 crore deal for 73,000 SiG716 rifles to modernize Army

The Defence Ministry has signed a contract with US defense firm SIG SAUER to procure an additional 73,000 SiG716 rifles for the Indian Army, valued at approximately Rs 800 crore. This latest order, combined with a previous procurement, will bring the total number of SiG716 rifles in the Army’s arsenal to 1,45,400. The deal coincides with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the United States and reflects the ongoing efforts to modernize the Army, particularly for troops stationed along the borders with Pakistan and China.

The SiG716 rifles, known for their longer range and “shoot to kill” capability, will replace the indigenous INSAS rifles currently in use. These advanced rifles were first ordered in 2019, and their positive performance feedback has led to this renewed procurement. The Indian Army had already received 66,400 of the initially ordered 72,400 rifles, while the Air Force and Navy received 4,000 and 2,000 rifles, respectively.

In addition to the SiG716 rifles, the Indian Army is also in the process of acquiring 6.7 lakh AK-203 rifles, with 70,000 already procured from Russia and the remainder being manufactured in India under a technology transfer agreement. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance the firepower and operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.