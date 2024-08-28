Dubai Duty Free Draw: Keralite wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat along with his 9 colleagues collectively won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport. Today’s draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free SVP – Marketing, Sinead El Sibai, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR, Mohamad Al Khaja, VP – Retail Support, Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing and Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Asif Mathilakath Assees, a 41-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 471 with ticket number 4909 which he purchased on 2nd August on his way to Kochi, India from Dubai. Assees, shared the ticket cost with his nine other colleagues, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now.

Assees who hails from Kerala is the 234th Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw for a luxury car was also conducted. Kais Kriem, a 49-year-old French national residing in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) with ticket number 0409 in the Finest Surprise Series 1889. Kriem purchased the ticket on August 4 on his way to Tunis, Tunisia.

Kais Kriem is the 32nd French national to win a car in the Finest Surprise promotion since its inception in 1989. Kriem has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 6 years now.