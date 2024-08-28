Erectile dysfunction is  a warning sign of heart disease, says experts

Erectile dysfunction is the most common sexual problem in men. Poor lifestyle often leads to this problem. Erectile dysfunction is defined as the inability to sustain erection long enough for sexual intercourse. As per experts, Erectile dysfunction affects more thn 30% of men between 40 and 70 years of age. There are several different causes of ED, including depression, low testosterone, nerve problems, and some medications, but the most common cause is a problem with the blood vessels called atherosclerosis.

Health experts regard erectile dysfunction as an early warning sign of heart problems in the future. It is also said that, people suffering from heart diseases can treat their erectile dysfunction with the help of right treatment. The two are linked to each other because of dysfunction of smooth muscles and inner lining of blood vessels. This causes inadequate supply of blood to the heart and impairs flow of blood in penis.

People suffering from diabetes are at higher risks of developing erectile dysfunction and heat disease. It is an accepted fact that, alcohol use is one of the main cause of heart diseases. Over consumption of alcohol can cause problems in getting erections. So, avoid alcohol and smoking. People who have high cholesterol levels and people suffering from hypertension are likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Some men have lower levels of testosterone. These men are more prone to erectile dysfunctions and heart diseases as compared to men with normal levels of testosterone.