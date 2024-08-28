Indian Railways renames 8 railway stations in this state: Full list

Lucknow: The Indian Railways has renamed eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Railway Zone issued an order for changing the names of these railway stations. The decision was approved by the Competent Authority and affects stations within the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways.

The stations that will now bear new names are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatganj.

The stations and their new names are as follows:

1. Kasimpur Halt has been renamed to Jais City;

2. Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham;

3. Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham;

4. Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans;

5. Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi;

6. Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham;

7. Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan; and

8. Fursatganj has been renamed to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

‘The Numerical Codes of the Railway Stations appearing in the ‘Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India’ issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain unchanged, said the order. The Secretary-General of IRCA in New Delhi will issue necessary corrections related to the name changes and alphabetical codes of the railway stations.