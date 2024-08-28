IndiGo to launch new domestic flight service: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier based in the country, IndiGo announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Bhopal and Pune. The service will start from October 1.

The flight service is scheduled during the night. This night-time slot is necessary because Pune Airport’s runway is reserved for military use during the day, leaving only the night available for commercial flights.

IndiGo will be the first airline to offer night flights on this route. The flight from Pune International Airport to Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport will depart at 1:10 AM, with the return flight leaving Bhopal at 1:40 AM.

Two years ago, Air India operated a daytime flight connecting Delhi, Pune, and Bhopal, but it was discontinued due to difficulties in securing the necessary permissions from the military.