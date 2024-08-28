Kerala Launches Research and Action Plan for Rising Amoebic Infection Cases

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced a groundbreaking research initiative to address the recent surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain-eating amoeba) cases across the state. Speaking at a workshop at the Government Medical College, George highlighted that this study will be the first of its kind globally. The research will follow the One Health approach, partnering with organizations such as ICMR and the Indian Institute of Science. The aim is to investigate the rising incidence of this severe infection and uncover its underlying causes.

The workshop, which involved experts from various institutions including ICMR, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Pollution Control Board, emphasized the need for a comprehensive case-control study to understand why only certain individuals contracting the disease from the same water source. Kerala has seen a significant increase in recovery rates, with four patients recovering so far, all of whom had contact with contaminated water.

Participants at the workshop praised Kerala’s proactive measures in detecting rare diseases like amoebic meningoencephalitis, known for its high mortality rate. The Environmental Engineering Department of Kerala University and the Pollution Control Board presented studies on factors promoting amoeba growth. The state will now conduct a detailed assessment of these factors in local water bodies and develop an action plan to address the issue, guided by the One Health approach.