Kolkata: Over 200 Arrested After ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ Protests Turn Violent

The streets of Kolkata and Howrah erupted into violence as protests demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim turned chaotic. Demonstrators clashed with police while marching towards the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, resulting in several injuries, including to senior police officers and female protesters. Authorities arrested over 200 people statewide during the nearly four-hour-long unrest, which was fueled by accusations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly shielding the perpetrators.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp critique against Banerjee, labeling her a “dictator” and demanding her resignation to ensure an unbiased investigation. BJP leaders also called for polygraph tests on Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who had initially labeled the victim’s death as a suicide. The BJP argued that such measures were necessary to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized the need for a fair investigation, citing serious allegations against one of the accused, Sanjoy Roy, who was reportedly seen riding a bike registered under the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner on the night of the crime. The BJP called for a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including polygraph tests for involved officials and an examination of their communications, accusing the Kolkata Police and Banerjee of obstructing justice.