Mamata Banerjee Dedicates TMCP Foundation Day to Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dedicated the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) Foundation Day to the memory of the recent rape and murder victim from Kolkata. Typically a day of celebration for the party’s student wing, the event took on a somber tone as Banerjee expressed deep condolences and called for prompt justice for the victim, a 31-year-old doctor who was brutally attacked at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

In her statement, Banerjee said, “Today, I dedicate the TMCP Foundation Day to our sister, whom we tragically lost recently.” She extended heartfelt sympathies to the victim’s family and stressed the need for swift justice for her and all women subjected to similar violence, highlighting the deep sadness and outrage the incident has caused.

The tragedy has ignited widespread protests, including the violent “Nabanna Abhijan” rally demanding Banerjee’s resignation over her handling of the case. The unrest, involving clashes between protesters and police, has further intensified with the BJP calling for a 12-hour Bengal bandh to protest the police action. The political turmoil underscores the growing tension and dissatisfaction with the state government’s response to the crisis.