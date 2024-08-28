Modi, Biden Discuss Ukraine Crisis and Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Joe Biden on Monday, addressing a range of regional and global issues, notably the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Modi emphasized India’s unwavering support for a swift return to peace and stability in the region. The conversation also covered the situation in Bangladesh, with both leaders stressing the importance of restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus.

During the call, Modi expressed his appreciation for President Biden’s commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is rooted in shared values like democracy, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people connections. The Prime Minister’s Office highlighted the significant progress in bilateral relations, underscoring that the India-US partnership aims to benefit both nations and humanity at large.

Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine, reiterating India’s consistent stance favoring dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders also shared concerns about the situation in Bangladesh, urging the restoration of law and order to protect minority communities. Additionally, Modi and Biden reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in multilateral platforms, including the Quad.