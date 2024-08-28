Modi may visit Singapore, Brunei in early September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Singapore and Brunei in the first week of September. This visit follows his last trip to Singapore in 2018. Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, indicated that the recent High-level India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) meeting had set the stage for Modi’s visit. Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, highlighted new cooperation areas such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and aviation maritime connectivity, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the two nations.

In 2023-24, Singapore emerged as a major source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India, with inflows estimated at USD 11.77 billion. The cumulative FDI from Singapore since 2000 has reached USD 159.94 billion. The recent ISMR meeting included key Indian ministers like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, focusing on cooperation in digital sectors, skill development, sustainability, and healthcare.

Following his Singapore visit, Modi will travel to Brunei Darussalam, where he will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Modi and the Sultan first met at the ASEAN Summit in 2014 and again in 2017 at the East Asia Summit. Brunei has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s ties with ASEAN and has been supportive of India in various international forums.