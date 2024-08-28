New Sinkhole Appears Near Previous Collapse Site on Jalan Masjid India

A new sinkhole has appeared on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur, just 50 meters from where a previous collapse occurred that led to the disappearance of an Indian tourist. The latest sinkhole emerged around 2:30 a.m. on August 28, following a storm the previous night. The area has been cordoned off by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to ensure public safety.

The earlier incident, on August 23, involved Vijayalakshmi, a 48-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh, who fell into a sinkhole while walking on Jalan Masjid India. She fell eight meters and has not been found. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing her fall and highlighting the significant size of the sinkhole. Despite extensive search efforts, she remains missing.

Search and rescue operations, which had been paused due to heavy rain, resumed with increased efforts on Wednesday. Authorities from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL, and Civil Defence Force are involved in the search. The Immigration Department has extended the visas of Vijayalakshmi’s family members, who are still in Kuala Lumpur. Authorities are also considering extending the road closure at Jalan Masjid India to prevent further incidents and ensure safety in the area.