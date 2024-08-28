Pakistani Terrorist Threatens Major Train Derailments in India

Farhatullah Ghori, a Pakistan-based terrorist and alleged planner of the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe attack, has resurfaced in a video on Telegram, calling for widespread train derailments and attacks on infrastructure across India. Ghori, who is on India’s most wanted list, urges his followers to disrupt railway lines, petrol pipelines, and logistical networks to create chaos and cripple India’s infrastructure. His threats have prompted heightened scrutiny from Indian intelligence agencies, which are now investigating potential links between his call to action and recent sabotage incidents on the Indian railways.

In his three-minute video, Ghori also advocates for suicide attacks and targeting Hindu leaders and police personnel, escalating concerns about his intent to incite violence and unrest. This video is being seen as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to destabilize India. Ghori, known for his involvement in several high-profile attacks including the 2002 Akshardham temple attack, is believed to be part of a network of sleeper cells in South India, further complicating the security situation.

Ghori’s recent activity, including his incitement through public platforms and links to the Islamic State (IS), underscores a significant threat to India. His call for violence and the ongoing investigations into his network, which includes recent arrests related to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, highlight the growing challenge faced by Indian law enforcement. This situation is exacerbated by ongoing tensions with Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and international obligations regarding terror financing.