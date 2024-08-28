Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian players with event details

Paris: The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games are set to begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday (August 28). An 84-member contingent of Indian para-athletes are participating in the Paralympic Games held at the Paris. This is India’s largest ever contingent in the country’s history.
India won a record 19 medals, including 5 gold, in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 for a 24th-place finish in the overall rankings. India won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year.
Full list of Indians participating in Paris Paralympics 2024:
ARCHERY
Harvinder Singh – Men’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category – ST)
Rakesh Kumar – Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – W2)
Shyam Sundar Swami – Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – ST)
Pooja – Women’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category – ST)
Sarita – Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – W2)
Sheetal Devi – Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – ST)
ATHLETICS
Deepthi Jeevanji – Women’s 400m -T20
Sumit Antil – Men’s Javelin Throw – F64
Sandeep – Men’s Javelin Throw – F64
Ajeet Singh – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46
Rinku – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46
Navdeep – Men’s Javelin Throw – F41
Yogesh Kathuniya – Men’s Discus Throw – F56
Dharambir – Men’s Club Throw – F51
Pranav Soorma – Men’s Club Throw – F51
Amit Kumar – Men’s Club Throw – F51
Nishad Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T47
Ram Pal – Men’s High Jump – T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu – Men’s High Jump – T63
Shailesh Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T63
Sharad Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Men’s Shot Put – F46
Mohd. Yasser – Men’s Shot Put – F46
Rohit Kumar – Men’s Shot Put – F46
Preethi Pal – Women’s 100m – T35, Women’s 200m – T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav – Women’s Shot Put – F34
Manu – Men’s Shot Put – F37
Parveen Kumar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F57
Ravi Rongali – Men’s Shot Put – F40
Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men’s Javelin Throw-F64
Arvind – Men’s Shot Put – F35
Dipesh Kumar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F54
Praveen Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit – Men’s 400m – T47
Soman Rana – Men’s Shot Put – F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men’s Shot Put – F57
Sakshi Kasana- Women’s Discus Throw- F55
Karamjyoti- Women’s Discus Throw- F55
Rakshitha Raju- Women’s 1500 metres T11
Amisha Rawat: Women’s Shot Put – F46
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women’s javelin Throw – F46
Simran- Women’s 100m T12, Women’s 200m T12
Kanchan Lakhani – Women’s Discus Throw – F53
BADMINTON
Manoj Sarkar- Men’s Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar- Men’s Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar- Men’s Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj- Men’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam- Men’s Singles S4
Tarun- Men’s Singles S4
Manasi Joshi- Women’s Singles SL3
Mandeep Kaur- Women’s Singles SL3
Palak Kohli- Women’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass- Women’s Singles SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women’s Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Nithya Sre Sivan- Women’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
CANOE
Prachi Yadav- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Pooja Ojha- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1
CYCLING
Arshad Shaik- Road – Men’s C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road – Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Track – Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track – Men’s C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Jyoti Gaderiya- Road – Women’s C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road – Women’s C1-3 Road Race, Track – Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track – Women’s C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Blind Judo (2)
Kapil Parmar: Men’s -60kg J1
Kokila: Women’s -48kg J2
POWERLIFTING
Paramjeet Kumar- Men’s up to 49kg
Ashok- Men’s up to 63kg
Sakina Khatun- Women’s up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani- Women’s up to 67kg
ROWING
Anita- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Naryana Konganapalle- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
SHOOTING
Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal: P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 – Men’s l0m Air Rifle St SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 – Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
Sumit Antil, who bagged a gold medal in the Tokyo Games, will be India’s flag-bearer in the Paris Paralympics.
