Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian players with event details

Paris: The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games are set to begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday (August 28). An 84-member contingent of Indian para-athletes are participating in the Paralympic Games held at the Paris. This is India’s largest ever contingent in the country’s history.

India won a record 19 medals, including 5 gold, in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 for a 24th-place finish in the overall rankings. India won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year.

Full list of Indians participating in Paris Paralympics 2024:

ARCHERY

Harvinder Singh – Men’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category – ST)

Rakesh Kumar – Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami – Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – ST)

Pooja – Women’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category – ST)

Sarita – Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – W2)

Sheetal Devi – Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category – ST)

ATHLETICS

Deepthi Jeevanji – Women’s 400m -T20

Sumit Antil – Men’s Javelin Throw – F64

Sandeep – Men’s Javelin Throw – F64

Ajeet Singh – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46

Rinku – Men’s Javelin Throw – F46

Navdeep – Men’s Javelin Throw – F41

Yogesh Kathuniya – Men’s Discus Throw – F56

Dharambir – Men’s Club Throw – F51

Pranav Soorma – Men’s Club Throw – F51

Amit Kumar – Men’s Club Throw – F51

Nishad Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T47

Ram Pal – Men’s High Jump – T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu – Men’s High Jump – T63

Shailesh Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T63

Sharad Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Men’s Shot Put – F46

Mohd. Yasser – Men’s Shot Put – F46

Rohit Kumar – Men’s Shot Put – F46

Preethi Pal – Women’s 100m – T35, Women’s 200m – T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav – Women’s Shot Put – F34

Manu – Men’s Shot Put – F37

Parveen Kumar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F57

Ravi Rongali – Men’s Shot Put – F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men’s Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind – Men’s Shot Put – F35

Dipesh Kumar – Men’s Javelin Throw – F54

Praveen Kumar – Men’s High Jump – T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit – Men’s 400m – T47

Soman Rana – Men’s Shot Put – F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men’s Shot Put – F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women’s 1500 metres T11

Amisha Rawat: Women’s Shot Put – F46

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women’s javelin Throw – F46

Simran- Women’s 100m T12, Women’s 200m T12

Kanchan Lakhani – Women’s Discus Throw – F53

Also Read: Vijayanagar Food Street in Bengaluru Raided Over Hygiene Complaints

BADMINTON

Manoj Sarkar- Men’s Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men’s Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men’s Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men’s Singles S4

Tarun- Men’s Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women’s Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women’s Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women’s Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women’s Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

CANOE

Prachi Yadav- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

CYCLING

Arshad Shaik- Road – Men’s C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road – Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Track – Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track – Men’s C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road – Women’s C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road – Women’s C1-3 Road Race, Track – Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track – Women’s C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men’s -60kg J1

Kokila: Women’s -48kg J2

POWERLIFTING

Paramjeet Kumar- Men’s up to 49kg

Ashok- Men’s up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women’s up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women’s up to 67kg

ROWING

Anita- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle- PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

SHOOTING

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 – Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 – Men’s l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 – Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Sumit Antil, who bagged a gold medal in the Tokyo Games, will be India’s flag-bearer in the Paris Paralympics.