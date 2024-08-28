Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher on August 28. BSE Sensex closed at 81,785.56, up by 73.80 points or 0.09%. NSE Nifty 50 rose 34.60 points or 0.14% to settle at 25,052.35.

Stocks advanced on BSE 1,813 against 2,119 stocks that declined. 105 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,037. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 349, and those that hit a 52-week low was 16. In addition, 343 stocks traded in upper circuit and 241 stocks hit the lower circuit.

As many as 29 out of 50 listed stocks of NSE Nifty ended lower. From the BSE space, 20 out of 30 constituent stocks of Sensex ended lower. Top losers were Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Shriram Finance, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Britannia Inudustries. Top gainers were LTIMindtree , Wipro , Divi’s Lab , IndusInd Bank and Infosys.

Broader indices, too, ended lower, with Nifty Midcap 100 posting a fall of 0.12 per cent. Among the sectors, IT shares outperformed the others, with the Nifty IT index ending higher by 1.64 per cent. Among the other sectoral indices, Pharma, and Healthcare managed to eke out some gains of up to 1.20 per cent, while the remaining ended in the red on Wednesday.