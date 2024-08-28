UAE authority launches 4 new metro link bus routes: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched four new metro link bus routes. The four new routes will start from August 30.

Two of these bus routes will replace Route 31 into two new paths – F39 and F40. The other two routes will replace Route F56 with F58 and F59. These will all be operating with a 30-minute frequency.

Here is how the routes will operate:

The first new route, F39, will run from Etisalat Bus Station to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout Bus Stop 1 and back

The second new route, F40, will operate from Etisalat Bus Station to Mirdif, Street 78, and back

Route F58 will run northward from Al Khail Metro Station to Dubai Internet City and back

Route F59 will operate from Dubai Internet City Metro Station, heading northward to Dubai Knowledge Village and back

The RTA also announced other changes to existent routes. The changes are as below:

1. Route 21 will be renamed and split into two routes – 21A and 21B.

Route 21A will start from Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1 to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Route 21B will run in the opposite direction, from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Quoz Clinical Pathology Services Bus Stop 1.

2. Route 61D will be merged with Route 66.

3. Route 95 will be merged with Route 95A.

This change will result in Route 95A only, enabling users of Route 95 to connect to Route X92. Additionally, the path of Route 95A will be adjusted to start from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront, to Parco Hypermarket to cover the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

4. The path for Route 6 will be shortened to run from the Bus Stop at Oud Metha Metro Station to Dubai Healthcare City, due to the cancellation of the sector from Al Ghubaiba Station to Oud Metha.

5. Route 99 will be modified to cover JAFZA One.

6. Route F31 will be adjusted to include new stops in The Greens.

7. New stops will also be added in Al Furjan for Route F45.

8. JAFZA One stop will be removed from Route F54.

9. Intercity route E700 will be adjusted to start from Etisalat Bus Station instead of Union Bus Station to Fujairah.

10. RTA’s Public Transport Agency will also enhance 35 bus routes to ensure timely arrivals, including Routes 6, 20B, 26, 36A, 36B, 50, 66, 83, 88, 95A, 96, 99, 320, C01, C09, C10, F03, F05, F07, F10, F18, F23, F23A, F24, F31, F45, F46, F47, F49, F53, F54, SM1, X02, X25, and X92.