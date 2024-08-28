Vijayanagar Food Street in Bengaluru Raided Over Hygiene Complaints

In Bengaluru, Vijayanagar Food Street was subjected to a late-night raid by the Food Department following numerous hygiene complaints from local residents. The operation, led by Food Department Commissioner Srinivas, focused on street food vendors offering items like gobi, fried rice, dosa, and noodles. The raid came in response to recent concerns about the vendors’ cleanliness and adherence to food safety standards.

During the inspection, officials assessed each stall’s hygiene practices and issued strict directives to improve cleanliness. The action underscores the authorities’ commitment to ensuring that food safety regulations are enforced and that vendors maintain higher standards of hygiene to protect public health.

In light of ongoing food safety issues, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has called an urgent meeting with officials from the Food and Health Departments. Scheduled for today at 3 PM at Vikas Soudha, the meeting will address recent raids that revealed expired food items being sold and discuss stricter enforcement measures to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.