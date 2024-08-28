Women’s T20 World Cup: BCCI Announces India’s Squad

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The mega cricket event will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian squad. Smriti Mandhana has been named vice-captain of the team. Top-order batter Yastika Bhatia and spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The ninth edition of the tournament will now be contested in UAE from October 3 to 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. India is in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

India’s squad for Women’s T20 World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.