Women’s T20 World Cup: ICC announces revised schedule

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced revised schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The mega cricket event will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The event was to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to UAE due to political unrest in Bangladesh.

10 teams are participating in the event. These teams will play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days. The teams have been divided into 2 groups of five sides each.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

Each team will compete in four group matches, scheduled across the two venues. The top two teams from each Group will play the second placed team from the opposite Group in semi-finals.

Venue:

Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tournament fixtures:

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 PM

A total of 10 warm-up matches from 28 September to 1 October will be played at the Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai.

Warm-up fixture schedule:

28 September, Saturday, Pakistan v Scotland, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

28 September, Saturday, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, New Zealand v South Africa, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, India v West Indies, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, Australia v England, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM

30 September, Monday, Sri Lanka v Scotland, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

30 September, Monday, Bangladesh v Pakistan, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

October, Tuesday, West Indies v Australia, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

1 October, Tuesday, England v New Zealand, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

1 October, Tuesday, South Africa v India, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM

India will open their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on October 4 in Dubai against New Zealand. India will then face arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on October 6. India’s third match is scheduled to take place on October 9 against Sri Lanka in Dubai again. The Indian team will finish the group stage with a match against defending champions Australia in Sharjah on October 13.

The two semifinals of the tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah on October 17 and 18, and the final will take place on October 20 in Dubai.