Apple launches new audio products in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple has launched three new audio products in India — the Beats Solo Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones and the Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker. These items were initially unveiled in the US and other markets.

Beats Solo Buds are priced in India at Rs. 6,900, while the Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Pill are listed at Rs. 22,900 and Rs. 16,900, respectively. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the Apple India website and will come to offline Apple Stores starting September 4.

The Beats Solo Buds are offered in Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red colourways. Meanwhile, the Beats Solo 4 come in Cloud Pink, Matte Black, and Slate Blue shades. The Beats Pill speaker is available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Statement Red variants.

Beats Solo Buds Specifications:

The Beats Solo Buds sport a stemless, in-ear design, come with dual-layer drivers and are said to offer seamless one-touch pairing. The true wireless earphones are compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. The ‘b’ button on the earphones allows users to control music, volume, and more.

They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 18 hours. The earphones support a quick charging feature which allows up to an hour of playback time with five minutes of charge. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and the charging case has a USB Type-C charging port.

Beats Solo 4 Specifications:

The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones have an on-ear design, a flex-grip headband and adjustable cushioned ear cups with passive noise isolation support. They are equipped with a spatial audio feature with dynamic head-tracking and are also compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The headphones support high-resolution lossless audio via USB Type-C or 3.5mm audio cable. On a single charge, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. With 10 minutes of quick charge, they are said to provide users with a playback time of up to five hours.

Beats Pill Specifications:

The Beats Pill portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker comes with a big woofer and an improved tweeter. It is said to have a 20-degree upward tilt which is expected to improve the listening experience of users.

Weighing 680g, it is claimed to be 10 percent lighter than its preceding model. It is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port and is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The speaker arrives with an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.