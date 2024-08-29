Astrological prediction for August 29, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Regular exercise will boost your fitness. Speculation may bring financial gains. Someone will trust you with an important task. Focus on domestic harmony. Consider renovating an old house. Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial stability returns. A business trip may bring a lucrative deal. Family will be supportive. Live frugally, save for a new home. Academic success is likely. Lucky Number: 1, Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Create a healthy environment for fitness. Outstanding payments will be received. Business efforts will pay off. Family friends offer health advice. Enjoy a road trip. Lucky Number: 11, Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Temporary health issues will pass. A career change may be beneficial. Good advice from family will help. Maintain confidentiality in property deals. Lucky Number: 8, Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Balance your diet for good health. A lucrative deal may bring unexpected profits. Relationships with seniors will blossom. Spend time with family elders. Academic success is likely. Lucky Number: 3, Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Ailing family members will recover. Betting or stocks may bring gains. A good offer on the business front may come. Plan a family vacation. Lucky Number: 7, Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Physical health will improve. Positive steps will enhance income. Performance at work will impress seniors. Family encouragement will help. Lucky Number: 9, Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Exercise tips will be beneficial. Boost earnings with effort. Take initiative at work. Visit a place of pilgrimage. Lucky Number: 11, Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Discharge from hospital is likely. Profitable ventures will increase bank balance. Professional success is likely. Family success will be fulfilling. Lucky Number: 18, Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Maintain a daily routine for health. A loan will be approved. Break from work will be refreshing. Domestic matters need attention. Lucky Number: 8, Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Get back in shape. Financial condition will improve. Guidance will help a family member. Long journey may be tiring. Lucky Number: 5, Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Friendly advice will improve health. Business will bring financial gains. Workplace colleagues will help. Homemakers will excel. Lucky Number: 7, Lucky Colour: Golden