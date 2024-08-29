Asus launches new laptop series in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Asus launchednew laptop models in India equipped with AMD’s Zen 5 ‘Strix Point’ Ryzen APUs and artificial intelligence (AI) features. The new ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Zenbook models are aimed at general consumers, creators, and gamers.

The new laptop models from Asus are available across a range of online offline retail channels including the company’s own e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other large format retail (LFR) stores across the country.

Asus ProArt PX13 Specifications:

The newly launched Asus ProArt PX13 laptop is equipped with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. It has 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It sports a 13.3-inch 3K display with up to 400 nits peak brightness.

Connectivity options on the ProArt PX13 include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also features a full-HD infrared (IR) camera and packs a four-cell 73Wh battery with support for 200W charging. It has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 Specifications:

Asus has equipped both the ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 laptops with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 are equipped with GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs, but the former is also available with GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 model has a 16-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness, while the Asus TUF Gaming A14 model features a 14-inch IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. Both displays offer Nvidia G-Sync support.

Both laptop models feature the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as the ProArt PX13 model. They have a USB 4 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Zephyrus G16 model has a 90Wh battery and a keyboard with single zone RGB backlighting, while the TUF Gaming A14 model packs a 73Wh battery and features a chiclet keyboard with white blacklight, according to the company.

Asus Zenbook S 16, Zenbook S 14 Specifications:

Both the Asus Zenbook S 16 and Zenbook S 14 are powered by a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU with AMD Radeon 890M graphics, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. They are equipped with 16-inch and 14-inch 3K OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness.

The larger Zenbook S 16 model packs a 78Wh battery and features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. Meanwhile, the 14-inch model has a 75Wh battery and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a MicroSD card reader.

Model Name Price in India Availability

Asus ProArt PX13 Rs. 1,79,990 Asus stores,Croma, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

Asus Zephyrus G16 (32GB+2TB) Rs. 2,49,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

Asus Zephyrus G16 (16GB+1TB) Rs. 1,94,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Rs. 1,69,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Large format retail stores

Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED Rs. 1,49,990 Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Rs. 1,24,990 Asus stores, Large format retail stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon